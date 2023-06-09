The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will host a Save the Earth science program on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. Talewise will present the program.
Talewise is nationally acclaimed for their ability to tell a story using science. Children of all ages are invited to attend. Audience participation is a part of this program. The program is free and open to all ages. All children must be accompanied by a caregiver.
Drop by for Slime Bar Story Time on Tuesday, June 20, at 2 p.m. Each child can mix up their own slime and carry it home in a lidded container (while supplies last). The program is free and open to ages 2 and older with a caregiver.
Magic, juggling arts and comedy will be rolling into the Nicholson library when The Crescent Circus arrives on Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Duo Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun will present the program. The program is free and open to all ages accompanied with a caregiver.
Unless noted otherwise, all summer programs will be held in the Library Annex Room located at Benton Hall.
- Adult Summer Reading is under way. Each week, the library will draw a winner for our weekly prize bag. To enter, check out and read books from the library. You can choose adult/young adult (YA) audiobooks, adult/YA fiction or non-fiction books. Upon return, fill out a ticket for the drawing.
- The Nicholson library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog Quilt. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased at the library. The drawing will be on July 1 at the Nicholson Independence Day Festival. The quilt was made by the “Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the children’s Summer Reading Program.
