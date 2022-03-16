“Sonic the Hedgehog” movie will be presented on Saturday, March 19, at noon at the Jefferson Public Library.
"Keep boredom at bay and your family engaged with a Saturday movie at the library," Joy Stancil states. "We’ll be showing 'Sonic the Hedgehog' in preparation for the soon-to-be-released sequel on April 8. Since no movie experience is complete without snacks, popcorn and refreshments will be provided. You’re welcome to bring blankets and pillows if you prefer to sit on the floor. In 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' Sonic teams up with the town sheriff to oppose his scheming adversary, Dr. Robotnik, who is on a quest to steal Sonic’s superpowers for world dominion. They return in Part 2 for a globe-trotting adventure to find a mystical emerald, which has the power to destroy civilizations. Can Sonic keep the emerald out of the hands of Dr. Robotnik? You’ll have to wait for the sequel to find out"!
AARP TAX NEWS
AARP taxaide is not available at Jefferson Public Library for the 2021 tax season. Free tax aid is accessible at aarp.org/taxaide or on location at First United Methodist Church, 395 W. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. You must call 770-239-6750 to set up an appointment. Dates open are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon through April 13.
HONEY HEIST
A "Honey Heist" program will be presented on Tuesday, March 22, at 4:30 p.m.
Stancil asks, "Have you ever wanted to play Dungeons & Dragons or another tabletop role-playing game? Fans of DnD are sure to enjoy this event with Game Master Cathleen and Newbie Player Ryan. Join them for a tabletop adventure to steal honey from HoneyCon ’22. This may sound easy, but not if you’re a bear. You read right – everyone will play the role of this big, furry, lumbering mammal. We hope to see you on March 22 for all the honey you can bear!"
PROGRAMS
Recurring programs include:
•Bouncing Babies: Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Cathleen for a storytime like no other. The program, for ages 2 and under, opens with a hello song and is followed by a read-aloud-book, a fun and educational felt activity, rhymes, and of course – Bounce! These activities are a great way to encourage development and early literacy.
•Storytime: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 5 and under, along with their parents or caregivers, can come enjoy an interactive storytime with Miss Kasey. From fun songs and rhymes to engaging stories, these activities foster a love of reading and promote the development of literacy skills. Come join the storytime fun.
•Mahjong: Every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Do you enjoy testing your skill, strategy, and luck with games like Rummy? If so, you may want to try Mahjong. Mahjong is a tile-based game played in groups of four that has been a favorite pastime in China since its creation in the mid- to late 19th century. It was first introduced to the United States in the 1920s and continues to gain widespread popularity in the West. To lessen confusion about game rules that may arise from regional variants, our Mahjong group follows the National Mah Jongg League Rules. So whether you are new to the game or have been playing for years, join other players for this popular game on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
•Knitters: Noon every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 12 p.m. If you like to knit or crochet, come meet other fellow knitters in the community. The library provides a meeting place for knitters to hang out and share ideas. Current members are also eager to teach anyone new to knitting.
•Lego Drop in & Play: Every 1st Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lego fans, drop in between the designated time to unleash your creative Lego energy. The library will have our collection out in the story time room for you to build and play to your heart’s content.
•JPL Book Club: Every 2nd Wednesday at 1 p.m The library will welcome all book lovers to join our lively and thought-provoking discussions highlighting a book selected by one of our three moderators. Barbara, Marena, and Joy alternate months in choosing a book to discuss. Did you know that in 1634, Anne Hutchinson organized one of the earliest reported book clubs to analyze weekly sermons?
•Yoga: Every 3rd Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Start the weekend off right with a calming session of yoga. This class is taught by Carol Koster and is suitable for ages 12+. Don’t forget your towel or yoga mat. Childcare is not offered onsite, so make arrangements beforehand.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS
Upcoming programs include:
•March 1-30: Sign up begins for the 2nd Annual Great Pumpkin Contest for ages 5-18. Email ejones@prlib.org or come to the service desk to sign up and pre-order your seedling. Contest rules can be found at excelatgardening.com.
•March 19: Yoga at 9:30 for ages 12+.
•March 19: Family Movie featuring “Sonic the Hedgehog” at 12. (See Program Spotlight for more info.).
•March 21: Teen Sculpting with Air-Dry Clay for ages 12-18 at 4:30 p.m. Make a sculpture of whatever you want out of air-dry clay. "We’ll show you how to handle and dry it,' leaders state.
•March 22: Honey Heist at 4:30. Roll the dice and be a bear in this DnD-like game. It’ll be heisty! (See Program Spotlight for more info.).
•March 29: Read to a Pup at 5. Join city council member Dawn and her wonderful dog, Lady, to read some barking good books! This is a great opportunity for beginning readers to practice/sharpen their reading skills.
•April 2: Lego Drop in & Play (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.).
•April 4-8: Seed Library Week. Seed Library members will be able to “check out” up to 5 seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Come in Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. to check out your seeds. Becoming a member is easy and free. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video. To see what seeds you can take home, go to excelatgardening.com for the full catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions you may have.
•April 9: Gardening Seminar with Master Gardener Brandy Pethel at 1 p.m. She will be speaking about “Invasive Species: What are they and why should I care?”
•April 13: JPL Book Club discussion of “Jane Eyre” with Marena at 1 p.m. Copies are available at the service desk.
•April 25-30: Great Pumpkin Contest Pick-Up. Stop by to pick up your pumpkin seed pot. Each biodegradable pot contains two Connecticut Field Pumpkin seeds. If you didn’t pre-order your seedlings, you can still sign up while supplies last. This variety is a pre-1700 cultivar of Native American origin that can grow up to 15-20 LBS. It is a popular Halloween pumpkin that is great for canning, baking, and carving. Visit excelatgardening.com for contest rules, tips on how to grow large pumpkins and information on pest management.
LIBRARY FUN FACT
Philanthropist/wealthy industrialist Andrew Carnegie used his wealth and influence to open libraries worldwide from 1886 – 1919. These came to be known as Carnegie libraries. He donated $55 million – or $1.6 billion in today’s dollars, to fund a total of 2,509 libraries, 1,689 of which are located in the United States.
