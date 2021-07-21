Last week, South Jackson Elementary School hosted Kinder Camp. Here, new kindergarten students had the opportunity to meet their teachers and kindergarten paraprofessionals.
At Kinder Camp, these young students could also begin adjusting to school and learning important routines and procedures. For example, students learned how to walk in a line quietly and how to raise their hand when they have a question. The students also learned that school is fun.
The camp was three days long, and each day was half of a typical school day. Transportation was provided as well as breakfast and lunch.
