The University of Georgia Speech and Hearing Clinic is offering free speech and health screenings on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
A screening of speech, language, voice, resonance, fluency and hearing is available for adults and for children ages 3 years and older.
Call 706-542-4598 for an appointment or for more information.
