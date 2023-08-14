Lane Christensen, of Pendergrass, won the 2023 Bandolero National race. Christensen is 11 years old and in his first full season of racing in the Bandit division of U.S. Legend Cars International Bandolero race car. He drove the #46 Fr8Auctions-Brave Like Wyatt car to the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend.
Christensen attends World Language Middle School in Hall County. He moved up from quarter midgets to the 30 HP full-bodied car full-time this year. Christensen travels between Georgia, Florida and North Carolina with his father and brother as his crew.
