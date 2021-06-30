Jackson County’s 8U coach-pitch baseball all-stars won the recreation department’s first state title in a decade years, beating Calhoun Thursday (June 24) for the Georgia Parks and Recreation Association (GRPA) state championship in Gainesville.
Jackson County did so by out-slugging by the northwest Georgia squad in a high-scoring affair, 31-28, in the second finals game of this double-elimination tournament.
The victory avenged a 21-11 loss to Calhoun in the first finals pairing. Since Jackson County had not lost to that point, it forced a second finals game.
The state championship is the first for the Jackson County recreation department since 2011, when its 13U baseball team won a Dizzy Dean all-star state championship and went on to finish as World Series runners-up.
“(I’m) really happy,” Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department (JCPRD) director Ricky Sanders said of the championship. “GRPA is pretty prestigious. When you win a state title in that, you’ve done something. That’s from all over the state of Georgia. The boys and the coaches, they earned it.”
Sanders said he anticipated a strong postseason for the 8U squad based on league play prior to the all-star tournament.
“We had a really, really good league this year,” he said, noting that all Final Four teams in the league’s end-of-season tournament were from West Jackson Park or East Jackson Park.
“It was a really good talent pool and they did a really good job, the coaches did, of pulling them together,” Sanders added. “I’m extremely proud of them. I’m glad they had a good time.”
Jackson County racked up 80 runs in its three-day all-star tournament, over a third of them coming in the championship-clinching victory. The team opened with a 10-8 win over Gainesville (June 22), followed by a 13-8 victory over Crisp County (June 23) and then a winners’ bracket finals trump over Calhoun, 15-14 (June 23), before the teams matched up again for two games in the finals.
While coach-pitch format lends itself to higher-scoring games, Sanders said the 8U squad was stout defensively, which was key to its success.
“They had a really good offense,” Sanders said. “But the secret of their team was defense … In coach-pitch baseball or softball, you’ve got to have good defense to win. Everybody can hit, but you’ve got to be able to catch it. That’s what got them to where they were.”
8U SOFTBALL TEAM PLACES SECOND
The Jackson County’s 8U softball all-stars earned a runner-up finish in their tournament hosted by JCPRD. The team fell 13-11 to Summerville Friday (June 25) after rallying for five victories out of the losers’ bracket to reach the finals.
Jackson County opened with a 17-10 win over Morgan County (June 23) before being sent to the losers’ bracket with a 16-7 loss to Summerville (June 23). But the 8U squad posted wins over Jasper County (June 23, 29-2), Fannin County (June 24, 7-0), Glascock County (June 24, 22-3), Trion (June 24, 21-17) and Dawson County (June 25, 20-17) to earn its way to the finals.
Jackson County posted 134 runs over the course of three days.
“They had a great season, too,” Sanders said. “Our young kids really, really good this year.”
This summer marked a return to all-star tournament competition after play was wiped out last year to due to COVID.
“I’m glad we got a chance to play this year,” Sanders said. “Last year was canceled, of course. A lot of these kids missed a year of ball. They did really well, so we’re looking forward to seeing them play in the future, too.”
