Antonia Pittman started her basketball career in second grade. Since then, she’s won multiple rec ball championships, a middle school region championship, a high school region championship, been to the state playoffs two years in a row, broke the record for most points scored in a single game with 32, and become the East Jackson Lady Eagles’ all-time scorer, accumulating over 1,300 points.
While playing basketball is now a massive part of her life, Pittman didn’t always want to play. “I was a gymnast,” she stated. “When my mom first signed me up, I cried because I really didn’t want to go.” Now, however, basketball is part of who she is.
Pittman is most proud to be named Freshman of the Year and Region Player of the Year. She hit the 1,000-point mark as only a junior and has continued to show out during her senior year in hopes of playing at the next level.
“My mom has helped me develop as a person and a player,” Pittman said. “She made sure I made it to every practice and game, from recreational to AAU.”
At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Antonia set out to become the all-time leading scorer and break the record for most points scored in a game, both of which she has already done. “Another one of my goals is to go to the region championship again this year.” she said.
In the 2021-22 Lady Eagles season, East Jackson won the regular season region championship and the region tournament for the first time in school history. Being back-to-back region champions is a top priority for Pittman, her coaches, and her teammates.
During last year’s season, despite all of her on-court success, Pittman was suffering from the loss of her father. “Losing my dad made me work harder because I knew he wouldn’t have wanted me to settle for less.” Pittman now proudly sports a tattoo above her knee that reads “1979”, the year her dad was born.
Antonia Pittman is a leader both on and off the court. She is proud to be the all-time scorer for the Lady Eagles because it is a test of her strength, willpower, and hard work. She continues to strive for excellence and is dedicated to the sport of basketball.
Annika Sorrow is an intern at Mainstreet News, a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, and a life-long teammate of Antonia Pittman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.