Antonia Pittman started her basketball career in second grade. Since then, she’s won multiple rec ball championships, a middle school region championship, a high school region championship, been to the state playoffs two years in a row, broke the record for most points scored in a single game with 32, and become the East Jackson Lady Eagles’ all-time scorer, accumulating over 1,300 points.

While playing basketball is now a massive part of her life, Pittman didn’t always want to play. “I was a gymnast,” she stated. “When my mom first signed me up, I cried because I really didn’t want to go.” Now, however, basketball is part of who she is.

Annika Sorrow is an intern at Mainstreet News, a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, and a life-long teammate of Antonia Pittman.

