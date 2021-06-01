Several local baseball players recently received all-region accolades as determined by each region's coaches.
Region-champion Commerce had 10 players make the all-region team for 8-A Public.
Kane Goldman, Matt Martin, Tyler Herring, Gray Holbrook, Hampton Hutto and Will Slater were first-team selections for the Tigers, who went 24-12 and reached the state quarterfinals. Cayden Lord, Cory Freeman, Colin Welch and Nate Rainey were named to the second team.
Jackson County, which completed a 16-12 season, had six players chosen for the all-region team for 8-AAAAA.
Logan Holycross and Nick Streuer were both second-team selections, while Justin Ethridge, Hayden Gregory, Spencer Muffuletto and Kedric Zimmer received honorable mention recognition.
In 8-AAAA, region runner-up Jefferson had eight all-region representatives.
Coleman Watkins, J.J. Rapp, Mason Cooper, Rem Maxwell and Landon Richards were first-team selections for the Dragons, who went 23-10 and reached the Class AAAA Sweet 16.
Both Jase Peoples and Nick Sellers were named to the second team. Bowman Horn received honorable mention recognition.
East Jackson, which went 5-21 during a rebuilding campaign, placed three players on the all-region list for 8-AAA.
Dylan Varner and Payton Garner were first-team selections. Bradyn Redding received honorable mention recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.