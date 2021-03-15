The Jackson County baseball team has found a variety of ways to win over the course of its recent string of victories. And on Monday, March 15, one big hit and a solid pitching performance did the trick.
Designated hitter Phillip Glander hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the bottom of the second inning, and senior right-hander Kedric Zimmer tossed a complete game, as the Panthers knocked off Apalachee 3-2 at home in both teams’ GHSA Region 8-AAAAA opener. It was the 10th straight win for the Panthers, who improved their overall mark to 12-3.
“We’re trying not to look past the day we’re on, and our kids have really bought into that,” Jackson County coach Matt Bolt said after the win. “It’s more important to focus on what’s right in front of you versus the long term, and the kids are doing a good job of taking it one day at a time.”
Apalachee (8-5, 0-1 region), which had also been playing pretty well of late coming into Monday’s game, jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an Ethan Middlebrooks RBI double, but Zimmer was able to avoid further damage and worked around a leadoff single and stolen base in the second to keep it a one-run game.
In the bottom of the second, the Panthers took advantage of some uncharacteristic wildness by Apalachee junior righty Manning West. After the Oklahoma State commit walked Nicholas Streuer and Bradley Pruiett to open the frame, Ayden Griswold was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Glander then made West pay on an 0-2 hanger, ripping it down the left-field line for a bases-clearing double that put the Panthers on top for good, 3-1.
The Wildcats got one of the runs back in the third on back-to-back one-out doubles by West and Judah Powell, but Zimmer got a groundout and pop out to end the inning, starting a stretch of nine straight Apalachee hitters set down. The Wildcats put the tying run aboard in the sixth on a one-out single by Middlebrooks, but he was cut down trying to steal second base by Pruiett, and Zimmer retired the final four men he faced to put the game on ice.
Despite the shaky start and a handful of hard-hit balls throughout the evening, Zimmer was efficient, throwing 57 of his 86 pitches for strikes and not walking or hitting a batter. The Saint Peter’s University commit allowed the two earned runs on seven hits and struck out four, while the Panthers’ defense played a clean, error-free game.
“When your offense and defense are both on, you can be successful,” Bolt said. “Ked didn’t have his best stuff, but he still found a way. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, it’s still pretty good, and I was just proud of him and all the kids for finding a way to get it done.
“(West) is a heck of ballplayer, one of the best around. You have to take advantage of any situation that he gives you, and we were able to do that against him (in the second inning). We’re aggressive on the base paths, and Manning and their catcher did a good job of shutting that down tonight. Their team is really good. And it’s going to be a battle the next time we play them.”
The two-game series between the Panthers and Wildcats was scheduled to wrap up Wednesday, March 17, at Apalachee, but, with rain in the forecast, that game could be pushed back to a makeup date the first week in April.
Jackson County will continue its region slate with a two-game series against Johnson-Gainesville, starting Friday, March 19, in Gainesville and then moving to Jefferson on Monday, March 22.
Bolt likes the confidence the Panthers are playing with, but he’s also aware that Monday’s tough battle may be indicative of what’s to come in a talented region with several playoff-caliber teams.
“This has to be, top to bottom, one of the best regions in the state, and any time you can get a win it’s a plus,” Bolt said. “We’re thankful to be 1-0, and now we’re going to get back to practice and then try to go win another one.”
