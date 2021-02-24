Two local basketball players received Player of the Year accolades from their respective regions.
Jackson County’s Kaleb Clinton was named the Region 8-AAAAA Boys’ Player of the Year, while Livi Blackstock was named the Region 8-AAAA Girls’ Player of the Year.
Clinton, who has signed with Charleston Southern, averaged 23.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, whose season recently ended. Cinton is Jackson County’s all-time leading scorer.
Blackstock, a North Georgia signee, is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game through 25 games for Jefferson, which began state tournament play Tuesday (Feb. 23).
Meanwhile, multiple local players earned all-region honors. Those players were:
•Commerce girls — Bryanna Sanders (first team), Maggie Mullis (second team), Carson Hobbs (honorable mention), Anna Taylor (honorable mention), Emma Davis (honorable mention), Sarah Webb (honorable mention) and Lauren Massey (honorable mention).
•Commerce boys — Ian McConnell (second team) and Creed Dunbar (honorable mention).
•East Jackson girls — Antonia Pittman, Haven Rollins, Kenzie Whitehead, Destiny Rakestraw (honorable mention) and Maurissa Thomas (honorable mention).
•East Jackson boys — Makayl Rakestraw, R.J. White (honorable mention) and Kendrick Carson (honorable mention).
•Jackson County girls — Kennedy Harris.
•Jefferson girls — Deshona Gaither (first team), Ellie Kinlaw (first team), Courtney Kidd (honorable mention) and Allianne Clark (honorable mention).
•Jefferson boys — Spencer Darby (first team), Dalen Gales (second team) and Josh Howell (second team).
