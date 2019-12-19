Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo over Charlotte
Frisco Bowl: Utah State over Kent State.
Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State over North Carolina A&T
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State over Central Michigan
Cure Bowl: Georgia Southern over Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl: Southern Methodist over Florida Atlantic
Camelia Bowl: Arkansas State over Florida International
Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State over Washington
New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State over UAB
Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida over Marshall
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii over BYU
Season results: 132-36
