Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo over Charlotte

Frisco Bowl: Utah State over Kent State.

Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State over North Carolina A&T

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State over Central Michigan

Cure Bowl: Georgia Southern over Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl: Southern Methodist over Florida Atlantic

Camelia Bowl: Arkansas State over Florida International

Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State over Washington

New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State over UAB

Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida over Marshall

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii over BYU

Season results: 132-36

