Jefferson High School's star football player Sammy Brown has committed to play ball for Clemson University.
Brown is one of the top five football recruits in the nation of any position and the nation's No. 1 ranked linebacker. He had been recruited by a number of major college football programs, including UGA, Tennessee, Ohio State and Oklahoma among others.
According to 247Sports, Brown had attended Clemson's summer football camps since he was elementary school.
A rising high school senior, Brown has one more season left to play at JHS before becoming a Clemson Tiger in 2024.
In an interview with 247Sports, Brown said he liked the "overall genuineness" of Clemson. He had an official visit to Clemson last weekend.
“It’s almost surreal to think that I kinda kept up with them growing up, watching the players and the success,” Brown said to 247Sports. “To now finally have the opportunity to be a part of what I grew up watching is just a blessing. I can remember taking my picture at the Dabo Swinney football camp every summer and thinking about how cool that was.”
The successful recruiting of Brown could be a huge boost to Clemson's efforts to recruit other top prospects as well given Brown's national rankings.
