For the first time in nearly a decade, Lanier Raceplex has crowned a group of stock car track champions.
The Lanier Speedway INEX Racing Series wrapped up its four-race series on Thursday, July 29. Caleb Heady captured the legends car series' grandest prize; the professional division championship. He won the title by finishing second to William Sawalich in Thursday's main event. Heady and Sawalich both ended the season with two wins each, but Heady had the more consistent campaign with a P2 and P3 finish in his record.
Nicolas Denton became Lanier's first track champion since 2011 when he beat rival Ben Morabito by less than a car length in the bandolero bandits division race.
In the bandolero outlaws division, Clay Hocutt appeared to have the championship won, racing second place behind Kyle Bacon. But the youngster got greedy exiting turn four late in the race and he hit a cone, causing severe damage to his car. Hocutt was unable to finish the race, and Bacon cruised to claim victory in the race and the points standings.
The most exciting race of Thursday's series finale came from the semi-pro division. Micheal Gannon finally got the better of rival Cameron Bolin, beating him in a three-wide photo finish to take home the victory. However, it wasn't enough to steal the championship from Bolin who won the first three races in the series.
Lanier Raceplex champions
The Lanier Speedway INEX Racing Series champions were:
•Professional: Caleb Heady
•Masters: Bill Plemons
•Semi-Pro: Cameron Bolin
•Young Lions: Parker Eatmon
•Outlaws: Kyle Bacon
•Bandits: Nicholas Denton
Round four race winners
The top fives in the final Lanier Speedway INEX Racing Series were:
Pro Division
•P1: William Sawalich
•P2: Caleb Heady
•P3: Gavin Graham
•P4: Cale Hall
•P5: Jake Bollman
Masters Division
•P1: Scott Mosely
•P2: Bill Plemons
•P3: Joshua Mullins
•P4: Benjamin Jones
•P5: Philip Young
Semi-Pro Division
•P1: Michael Gannon
•P2: Cameron Bolin
•P3: Jarrett Wagman
•P4: Graham Campbell
•P5: Jeremy Mullinax
Young Lions Division
•P1: Parker Eatmon
•P2: Isaac Bevin
•P3: Donovan Strauss
•P4: Ethan Nascimento
•P5: Laney Buice
Outlaws Division
•P1: Kyle Bacon
•P2: Sebastian Asztalos
•P3: Caleb Bradley
•P4: Jacob Bradley
•P5: Gianni Esposito
Bandits Division
•P1: Nicolas Denton
•P2: Ben Morabito
•P3: Baylor O'Neil
•P4: Darren Krantz
•P5: Neal Dulin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.