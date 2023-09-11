The Commerce Tigers softball team extended its winning streak to four games in action last week against Athens Christian.
The Lady Tigers (4-9 overall, 3-0 region) pounded Athens Christian 16-4 in a critical region matchup.
The Tigers were to have faced Lake Oconee Academy on Sept. 11 in non-region play.
This week, the Tigers will face Elbert County on Sept. 14 in region play and White County on Sept. 18 in non-region competition. Both games will be at home.
Last week, the Tigers closed down Athens Christian in the 4th thru 7th innings allowing no runs while scoring 6 runs in the 7th. The Tigers also had a big 2nd inning with 5 runs put on the board.
