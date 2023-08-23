A unique coaches' clinic is slated in Commerce on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Organized by Commerce High School girls basketball coach Kevin Furtado, the clinic will have a number of top basketball coaches from around the state at the meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A unique coaches' clinic is slated in Commerce on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Organized by Commerce High School girls basketball coach Kevin Furtado, the clinic will have a number of top basketball coaches from around the state at the meeting.
"The coaching clinic has guest speakers from all over the state and country," Furtado said. "We invite coaches from Georgia and anywhere in the Southeast. This is a great opportunity to bring all the GHSA state championship coaches to Commerce to share the game."
Registration and more information are available from Furtado and at https://forms.gle/PYrs4dJmrE2p7onU8
Furtado can be reached at Kevin.Furtado@Commercecityschools.org
TOURNAMENT
Also this year, CHS will host a large holiday basketball tournament Dec. 21-22. The tournament is billed as "The Battle of Champions" and will have a number of North Georgia teams participating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.