SACK

Georgia's Quay Walker takes down Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner on Sept. 14. The Bulldogs have this week off after beating Notre Dame 23-17 this past Saturday (Sept. 21). 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Penn State 38  Maryland 24

Arizona State 45  California 35

Oklahoma 42  Texas Tech 37

Wisconsin 38  Northwestern 17

Clemson 49  North Carolina 24

Notre Dame 41  Univ. Virginia 27

Washington 35  USC 31

Temple 31  Georgia Tech 14

Auburn 34  Mississippi State 21

Oklahoma State 27  Kansas State 17

Ohio State 56  Nebraska 20

Washington State 38  Utah 35

UGA off this week.

Last Week: 8-4

Overall: 33-15

