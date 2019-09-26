Penn State 38 Maryland 24
Arizona State 45 California 35
Oklahoma 42 Texas Tech 37
Wisconsin 38 Northwestern 17
Clemson 49 North Carolina 24
Notre Dame 41 Univ. Virginia 27
Washington 35 USC 31
Temple 31 Georgia Tech 14
Auburn 34 Mississippi State 21
Oklahoma State 27 Kansas State 17
Ohio State 56 Nebraska 20
Washington State 38 Utah 35
UGA off this week.
Last Week: 8-4
Overall: 33-15
