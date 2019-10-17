Ohio State 45 Northwestern 10
Miami 35 Georgia Tech 13
Alabama 49 Tennessee 7
Oklahoma 45 West Virginia 24
Florida 35 South Carolina 17
UGA 34 Kentucky 27
Oregon 38 Washington 28
Utah 31 Arizona State 21
Penn State 42 Michigan 28
Boise State 41 BYU 16
Georgia State 24 Army 17
LSU 42 Mississippi State 21
Last week: 11-1
Overall: 52-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.