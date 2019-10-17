Ohio State 45  Northwestern 10

Miami 35  Georgia Tech 13

Alabama 49  Tennessee 7

Oklahoma 45  West Virginia 24

Florida 35  South Carolina 17

UGA 34  Kentucky 27

Oregon 38  Washington 28

Utah 31  Arizona State 21

Penn State 42  Michigan 28

Boise State 41  BYU 16

Georgia State 24  Army 17

LSU 42  Mississippi State 21

Last week: 11-1

Overall: 52-20

