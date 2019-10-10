Oregon 35 Colorado 17
UGA 45 South Carolina 17
Alabama 42 Texas A&M 24
Oklahoma 49 Texas 35
Clemson 56 Florida State 13
Duke 31 Georgia Tech 10
Cincinnati 38 Houston 21
Notre Dame 31 USC 27
Penn State 21 Iowa 13
LSU 27 Florida 24
Boise State 28 Hawaii 21
Arizona State 24 Washington State 20
Last week: 8-4
Overall: 41-19
