RUN DEFENSE

Georgia's Richard LeCount III pursues a ball carrier earlier this year. The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start and will face South Carolina at home Saturday (Oct. 12). 

Oregon 35  Colorado 17

UGA 45  South Carolina 17

Alabama 42  Texas A&M  24

Oklahoma 49  Texas 35

Clemson 56  Florida State 13

Duke 31  Georgia Tech 10

Cincinnati 38  Houston 21

Notre Dame 31  USC 27

Penn State 21  Iowa 13

LSU 27  Florida 24

Boise State 28  Hawaii 21

Arizona State 24  Washington State 20

Last week: 8-4

Overall: 41-19

