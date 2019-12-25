Major Bowls
Cotton Bowl: Penn State 34 Memphis 27
Peach Bowl: LSU 41 Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State 38 Clemson 34
Orange Bowl: Florida 35 Virginia 17
Other Bowls
Independence Bowl: Miami over Louisiana Tech
Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh over Eastern Michigan
Military Bowl: Temple over North Carolina
Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State over Wake Forest
Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State over Texas A&M
Holiday Bowl: Iowa over USC
Cheez-it Bowl: Air Force over Washington State
Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame over Iowa State
Servpro Bowl: Western Kentucky over Western Michigan
Music City Bowl: Louisville over Mississippi State
Redbox Bowl: California over Illinois
Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech over Kentucky
Sun Bowl: Arizona State over Florida State
Liberty Bowl: Navy over Kansas State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming over Georgia State
Alamo Bowl: Utah over Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.