Major Bowls

Cotton Bowl: Penn State 34 Memphis 27

Peach Bowl: LSU 41 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State 38 Clemson 34

Orange Bowl: Florida 35 Virginia 17

Other Bowls

Independence Bowl: Miami over Louisiana Tech

Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh over Eastern Michigan

Military Bowl: Temple over North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State over Wake Forest

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State over Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl: Iowa over USC

Cheez-it Bowl: Air Force over Washington State

Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame over Iowa State

Servpro Bowl: Western Kentucky over Western Michigan

Music City Bowl: Louisville over Mississippi State

Redbox Bowl: California over Illinois

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech over Kentucky

Sun Bowl: Arizona State over Florida State

Liberty Bowl: Navy over Kansas State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming over Georgia State

Alamo Bowl: Utah over Texas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.