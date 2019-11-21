Ohio State 56 Penn State 28
Notre Dame 42 Boston College 13
UGA 24 Texas A&M 14
SMU 41 Navy 21
Baylor 42 Texas 31
Cincinnati 34 Temple 27
Utah 38 Arizona 14
Oklahoma 42 TCU 17
North Carolina State 28 Georgia Tech 14
Minnesota 34 Northwestern 10
Michigan 35 Indiana 24
Oregon 38 Arizona State 20
Last week: 11-1
Overall 101-31
Heisman Watch
My top three picks:
Joe Burrow (LSU) quarterback
Justin Fields (Ohio State) quarterback
Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) quarterback
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.