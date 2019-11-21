Ohio State 56  Penn State 28

Notre Dame 42  Boston College 13

UGA 24  Texas A&M 14

SMU 41  Navy 21

Baylor 42  Texas 31

Cincinnati 34  Temple 27

Utah 38  Arizona 14

Oklahoma 42  TCU 17

North Carolina State 28 Georgia Tech 14

Minnesota 34  Northwestern 10

Michigan 35  Indiana 24

Oregon 38  Arizona State 20

Last week: 11-1

Overall 101-31

Heisman Watch

My top three picks:

Joe Burrow (LSU) quarterback

Justin Fields (Ohio State) quarterback

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) quarterback

