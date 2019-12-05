PAC-12 Conference

Oregon 38  Utah 34

MAC Conference

Miami (OH) 31  Central Michigan 21

C-USA Conference

Florida Atlantic 28 University of Alabama Birmingham 17

AAC Conference

Memphis 42 Cincinnati 24

ACC Conference

Clemson 45  Virginia 17

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma 34  Baylor 28

MWC Conference

Boise State 35 Hawaii 31

SEC Conference

LSU 42  UGA 31

Sun Belt Conference

Appalachian State 37  Louisiana 21

Big 10 Conference

Ohio State 49  Wisconsin 27

Navy 38  Army 21

Last Week: 10-2

Overall: 121-36

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.