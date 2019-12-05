PAC-12 Conference
Oregon 38 Utah 34
MAC Conference
Miami (OH) 31 Central Michigan 21
C-USA Conference
Florida Atlantic 28 University of Alabama Birmingham 17
AAC Conference
Memphis 42 Cincinnati 24
ACC Conference
Clemson 45 Virginia 17
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 34 Baylor 28
MWC Conference
Boise State 35 Hawaii 31
SEC Conference
LSU 42 UGA 31
Sun Belt Conference
Appalachian State 37 Louisiana 21
Big 10 Conference
Ohio State 49 Wisconsin 27
Navy 38 Army 21
Last Week: 10-2
Overall: 121-36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.