Ohio State 35  Michigan 17

Florida 31  FSU 10

Oklahoma 34  Oklahoma State 28

Clemson 42  South Carolina 13

LSU 49  Texas A&M 14

Virginia 31  Virginia Tech 24

UGA 34  Georgia Tech 7

Notre Dame 42  Stanford 21

Minnesota 31 Wisconsin 28

Alabama 31  Auburn 27

Memphis 38  Cincinnati 28

Utah 35  Colorado 17

Last week: 10-3

Overall 111-34

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.