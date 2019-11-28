Ohio State 35 Michigan 17
Florida 31 FSU 10
Oklahoma 34 Oklahoma State 28
Clemson 42 South Carolina 13
LSU 49 Texas A&M 14
Virginia 31 Virginia Tech 24
UGA 34 Georgia Tech 7
Notre Dame 42 Stanford 21
Minnesota 31 Wisconsin 28
Alabama 31 Auburn 27
Memphis 38 Cincinnati 28
Utah 35 Colorado 17
Last week: 10-3
Overall 111-34
