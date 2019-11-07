Penn State 42  Minnesota 21

Baylor 41  TCU 27

Virginia 34  Georgia Tech 10

Wisconsin 35  Iowa 24

Notre Dame 38  Duke 14

Oklahoma 42  Iowa State 27

BSU 31  Wyoming 21

Clemson 49  North Carolina State 17

UGA 34  Missouri 20

Texas 38  Kansas State 28

Southern Mississippi 35 Univ. Alabama Birmingham 14

Alabama 21  LSU 17

Last week: 9-3

Overall: 80-28

