Penn State 42 Minnesota 21
Baylor 41 TCU 27
Virginia 34 Georgia Tech 10
Wisconsin 35 Iowa 24
Notre Dame 38 Duke 14
Oklahoma 42 Iowa State 27
BSU 31 Wyoming 21
Clemson 49 North Carolina State 17
UGA 34 Missouri 20
Texas 38 Kansas State 28
Southern Mississippi 35 Univ. Alabama Birmingham 14
Alabama 21 LSU 17
Last week: 9-3
Overall: 80-28
