Picks for week 9:
Ohio State 45 Wisconsin 28
LSU 38 Auburn 21
Penn State 45 Michigan State 31
Clemson 38 Boston College 17
Notre Dame 31 Michigan 28
Utah 28 California 17
Oregon 35 Washington State 21
Oklahoma 49 Kansas State 24
Texas 52 TCU 35
Minnesota 35 Maryland 24
Alabama 38 Arkansas 14
SMU 42 Houston 20
Last week: 10-2
Overall 62-22
