TOUCHDOWN

Georgia's Brian Herrien celebrates after a touchdown during recent action. The Bulldogs go into an off week after a 21-0 win over Kentucky this past Saturday (Oct. 19). 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Picks for week 9:

Ohio State 45  Wisconsin 28

LSU 38  Auburn 21

Penn State 45  Michigan State 31

Clemson 38  Boston College 17

Notre Dame 31  Michigan 28

Utah 28  California 17

Oregon 35  Washington State 21

Oklahoma 49  Kansas State 24

Texas 52  TCU 35

Minnesota 35  Maryland 24

Alabama 38  Arkansas 14

SMU 42  Houston 20

Last week: 10-2

Overall 62-22

