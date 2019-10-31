Baylor 49  West Virginia 17

Appalachian State 31  Georgia Southern 7

Michigan 42  Maryland 13

Central Florida 38 Houston 34

UGA 31  Florida 28

Air Force 27  Army 14

Utah 35  Washington 24

Pittsburgh 31 Georgia Tech 14

Oregon 42  USC 27

Oklahoma State 27  TCU 21

SMU 45  Memphis 38

Florida State 35  Miami 21

Last week: 9-3

Overall 71-25

