Baylor 49 West Virginia 17
Appalachian State 31 Georgia Southern 7
Michigan 42 Maryland 13
Central Florida 38 Houston 34
UGA 31 Florida 28
Air Force 27 Army 14
Utah 35 Washington 24
Pittsburgh 31 Georgia Tech 14
Oregon 42 USC 27
Oklahoma State 27 TCU 21
SMU 45 Memphis 38
Florida State 35 Miami 21
Last week: 9-3
Overall 71-25
