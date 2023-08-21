Emmanuel Athletics has announced that Tyler Gamble will serve as the school's associate athletic director of student success.
Originally from Commerce, Gamble attended Georgia State University where he was a member of the men's basketball team. After transferring to the University of Georgia, his wife accepted a worship leader position in Florida, so he finished his degree through Liberty Online and completed his master of the arts in teaching at Georgia College and State University in middle grades math.
Currently, Gamble serves as a high school teacher at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and coaches the boys' basketball team.
When the opportunity at Emmanuel came available, Gamble felt like God was calling him to be a Lion.
"After meeting with the athletic staff and praying about it, this felt like a great fit," he said. "It's a perfect blend of ministry, leadership, athletics and working with students which I'm passionate about."
One thing Gamble wants student-athletes to know about him is that he'll be in their corner from day one.
"They're going to be loved, respected and challenged," he said. "I'm excited to walk with them through one of the most important phases of life and help them explore God's calling on their life and what that looks like."
When asked who has had the biggest impact on his life, Gamble didn't hesitate.
"Definitely my coaches," he said. "I had a phenomenal high school coach, Chad Bridges, who currently coaches Franklin County High School, he played a huge role in my life as a father figure and spiritual leader. My college staff encouraged me and showed me what athletics looked like at the collegiate level; I spent a lot of time learning from them."
He then named one of Emmanuel's own, Dr. Kirk McConnell as someone who has impacted him.
"I worked with him and built a great relationship with him, he's helped me a lot," he said. "But the greatest impact of all has to be my father-in-law, who has been like a dad to me. He's a pastor, my spiritual leader, and has guided me so well."
As a former student athlete, Gamble knows his own experience will come in handy when helping students learn to balance schoolwork and their sport.
"I think as leaders it's sometimes hard to put yourself in the shoes of those you're leading," he said. "Having done that, and not too long ago, I remember the late nights on a bus going home and trying to make sure you're prepared for class the next day. Just remembering and understanding it is a balance and sometimes a struggle will be important and reminding those students we'll get through this together."
