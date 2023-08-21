Tyler Gamble

Tyler Gamble

Emmanuel Athletics has announced that Tyler Gamble will serve as the school's associate athletic director of student success.

Originally from Commerce, Gamble attended Georgia State University where he was a member of the men's basketball team. After transferring to the University of Georgia, his wife accepted a worship leader position in Florida, so he finished his degree through Liberty Online and completed his master of the arts in teaching at Georgia College and State University in middle grades math.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.