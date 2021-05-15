ALBANY — Commerce distance running standout Brandon Martin waited his entire career to win his first track and field state title. He had to wait less than 24 hours to pick up the next one.
The senior produced a victory in the 3,200 meters Thursday — the first on the track for the two-time cross country champion — in the Class A-Public state meet in Albany and then ran to a victory in the 1,600 meters on Friday. Martin ran a 9:38.5 in the two-mile win and a 4:35.6 to win the mile.
“I wanted to win a state title in track so bad,” Martin said following his Thursday-night victory. “I’ve got this, this and this under my name. I just need one more thing to throw in there, and I felt like that was the thing. That was the missing piece.”
As Martin added two titles to his résumé, he said the distance running competition in Class A-Public continues to grow deeper.
“I just feel like our field has expanded,” Martin said on Friday following his 1,600-meter win. “All of our field has kept improving, and we’re all getting better as a class. It’s getting difficult to win the titles, but I’m glad I can still pull it off.”
Martin said he’d been motivated to sweep the mile and two mile events since his freshman year after having seen a runner at an opposing school pull off the feat.
“My freshman year there was this kid named Jasper Wilson (from Gordon Lee) that did it to us,” Martin said. “I said, ‘I don’t like that guy, but I want to do exactly what he’s doing.’”
Martin will go for his third title Saturday in the 800 meter finals.
Martin also helped deliver a victory in the 4 x 800 meters Friday, running anchor during which he overtook Greene County’s Leo Lopez on the final turn of the final lap to deliver the victory.
Martin’s first-place finishes have helped the team hold a 60-29 edge over second-place Greene County heading into Saturday’s running-event finals.
Tigers’ Hardy wins pole vault title, sets school record
The height of 14-1 had been written on Commerce pole vaulter Lambdin Hardy’s mirror all year long. He can now replace that with a new number now.
Hardy cleared a school-record 14-1 to win the Class A-Public title, surprassing former teammate Tucker Flint’s career-best height of 14-0.
“That’s been my goal,” Hardy said. “It’s a big achievement to get on my new pole, and it feels great to get up in the air.”
Flint was in attendance in Albany to watch it all — and pass the torch — as Hardy out-dueled teammate Colin Hall — who vaulted a career-best 12-6 to place second — to win the title. Ironically, Flint out-dueled Hardy for the title two years ago for the championship.
Hardy said he was happy that Flint could be there and to also have the chance to compete against Hall for the title.
“It’s great to see our big family here having a good time,” Hardy said.
Hardy cleared 13-0 on his second attempt to secure the title, then completed vaults of 13-6 and 14-1 to round-out his championship performance.
Friday’s performance with Hardy and Hall going 1-2 in the event bodes well for the future for Commerce vaulting program as both will return next year.
“We had a great season and next year, I think we’re going to have a great season as well,” Hardy said.
Commerce's Bell wins two-mile title for first championship
Paden Bell has done a little bit of everything for the Commerce girls’ track team and now has a state championship to show for her efforts.
The durable sophomore, who is competing in four individual events at the Class A-Public state meet in Albany, won the 3,200 meter title Friday with a time of 12:25.95. Bell defeated Furlow Charter School’s Maya Wynn, pacing off Wynn who for the first six laps of the race before taking the lead at the start of the seventh.
“Yeah, I new that she was really fast, and I just wanted to make sure that I could have something left and surpass her at the end,” Bell said of her strategy.
The top seed in the Class A-Public 3,200 meters did not compete in the race, leaving the two-mile title up for grabs between Bell and Wynn.
This is Bell’s first state title in either track or cross country.
“It feels really good,” she said. “Especially in a race that I’ve never prepared for, really. I’m more of a mid-distance runner. It feels really good.”
Bell has competed in the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 meters at state and will run in the 800 meter finals on Saturday. Competing in four events this season has been a grind, she said.
“Just coming out to practice everyday and working on four different events that are four different speeds and four different styles of running, it’s really hard to do,” Bell said.
Bell will run in the 400 and 800-meter finals on Saturday.
Bell’s 3,200 meter championship boosted Commerce to 23 team points as the Tigers sit in a tie for fourth place in the Class A-Public girls’ standings heading into Saturday’s running finals.
Jefferson's Starks soars to first state title
Jefferson’s Malaki Starks proved that he is the state’s best when he’s not feeling his best. Starks took flight and won the Class AAAA boys’ long jump state title Friday on a day he wasn’t 100 percent.
The star junior jumped 23-7 to win his first state title despite having tweaked a hamstring recently.
“At sectionals, I kind of tweaked my hamstring and yesterday in the 4 x 100 (prelims) when when I was running and I finished, I kind of tweaked it again, so I was feeling really off,” he said.
While 23-7 was a long enough distance to win the competition convincingly, Starks wasn’t totally pleased with his performance.
“I felt like I could have done a lot better,” he said. “But, I mean, I won so I’m not complaining, but I know I had a lot more in me.”
Starks finished ahead of teammate Jordan Perry, who covered 22-11 on his final jump, giving the Dragons a 1-2 finish in the event to earn valuable team points.
“It felt good,” Starks said of the title, “especially having Jordan here with me … watching him jump kind of inspired to come out and jump. He’s pushed me and I’ve pushed him. So it feels great to get this title.”
With 36 points, the Jefferson boys trail first-place Marist (46.5 points) by 10.5 points and second-place North Oconee (40.5 points) by 4.5 points heading into Saturday’s running finals.
Tigers outlast Greene County to win title in inaugural 4 x 800 meter relay
Weathering a strong challenge from region foe Greene County, the Commerce 4 x 800-meter team of Bryson Flint, Josh Zeyala, J.J. Morris and Brandon Martin won the Class A-Public title in the inaugural year of the event in the state meet.
It took a personal-record performance of 8:37.76 from the Tiger quartet to hold off Greene County — which ran its personal-best by a wide margin — and win by a slim 2.3 second gap.
“We kind of came into the season knowing what we could do, and it just feels good,” said senior J.J. Morris, who ran the third leg of the race. “Greene County gave us a run for our money, but we PR’d by 10 seconds. They PR’d by 30 seconds. So, it was a great race, but it feels amazing.”
In a dramatic finish, Martin overtook a familiar foe from Greene County with just over 100 meters remaining.
“That was Leo Lopez, the same one that beat me in cross (country) my sophomore year … he just kept moving past me, so instead of letting him just keep gaining ground on me, I made sure I was within 15, 10 meters of him,” Martin explained, “because I knew I had enough in the tank to just rope-a-dope him, and I ended up beating him by a little over three seconds the last 100, so that felt nice.”
This is the first year the 4 x 800 has been included in the state meet, so Commerce has the distinction of being Class A-Public’s first-ever champion.
“It’s amazing,” Morris said. “We knew, I guess, whoever won would have the state record, but for us to run time that we ran, it should be a record that stands for a while”
Thursday
Martin secures long-awaited state title with 3,200 victory
Brandon Martin lost out on a 3,200-meter title by a fraction of a second in 2019. He certainly hadn’t forgotten.
Martin won the two-mile title Thursday with room to spare, running a 9:38.5 to defeat familiar foe Leo Lopez of Greene County by nearly 23 seconds. The senior lost to Gordon Lee’s Jake Lee in the final paces of this race two years ago.
“Yes, Leo beating me in cross (country) my sophomore year was fuel, but losing by six milliseconds to Jake Lee in the two-mile that year was much worse in my opinion,” Martin said.
Winning his first-ever title ended a long wait for Martin, who’d had two years to think about his sophomore year defeat after last year’s state meet was canceled due to COVID.
“I’ve been thinking about this day … for the past 730 days,” Martin said, quickly doing the math in his head. “This is something on my bucket list that I’ve had since freshman year.”
Jefferson girls’ win title in new state relay event
With the GHSA introducing the 4 x 800 as state-meet event this year, Jefferson took full advantage of the occasion.
The team of Kiley Powell, Sydney Bowles, Caitlin Schroder and Katherine Law completed the eight-lap event in 9:48.87 to win the Class AAAA girls’ title. The team had been seeded third entering the state meet, but Law — one of the top distance runners in the state — was added to the lineup and the group won the race by nearly an 11-second margin over Marist.
The relay squad becomes the first-ever Class AAAA girls’ 4 x 800 meter champions.
“It’s unreal — really exciting,” Law said. “We’ve been all training together for months now, so just for all of it to come together right now is really exciting.”
The title was particularly meaningful for Schroder.
“It’s a great way to end my senior year of track,” she said. “So, I’m really happy.”
The multi-day structure of the state meet allowed Law — who runs in multiple events — to join the 4 x 800 team for the final.
“We weren’t sure who was going to run it at state, because we have more events … but for the team, it paid off to do it,” Law said. “It was so worth it.”
See more coverage of the state track and field meet in the May 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
