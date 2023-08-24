The Georgia dove hunting season opens Sat. Sept. 2, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
“The anticipation for the fall hunting season really takes off on the opening day of dove hunting season in Georgia and it is another great opportunity to take someone new with you into the field,” says Kara Nitschke, WRD Wildlife Biologist. “And be sure to visit a public dove field this year. These fields, whether found on a Wildlife Management Area or a Voluntary Public Access area, receive dedicated preparation to attract as many doves as possible.”
