Commerce’s Chas Ledford finished as runner-up in the Super Pro division in Summit Series racing Saturday (June 12) at Atlanta Dragway.
Driving his 2001 Undercover Dragster, he fell to Newborn’s Michael Bruce (2006 American Dragster) in the finals.
Bruce dialed in a 4.84 and ran a 4.869 ET at 137.05 mph with a near-perfect 0.003 reaction. Ledford dialed in a 5.02 and ran a 5.042 ET at 136.39 mph with a 0.020 reaction.
Ledford defeated fellow Commerce driver Susan Spikes (2001 Undercover Dragster) in the semifinals.
In other action involving local drivers, Emmalynn Edwards, 6, Maysville, took second to Winder’s Zakary Case, 8, in the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division.
