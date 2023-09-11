The Jefferson Dragon Football team continued its dominating ways last Friday, rolling over Oconee County 44-7. It was the second game in a row the Dragons scored over 40 points.
The Dragons (4-0) are ranked #4 in Class 5A. The team is off this week and will play Clarke Central next week.
In last week's victory, the Dragons were again led by Sammy Brown who had a massive 188 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns on the night. The Clemson-bound Brown has 12 touchdowns and 491 yard so far on the season, averaging 122.8 yards per game rushing.
Junior Talan Childress also had 47 yards on one reception for the night against Oconee.
Skylar Zimmerman also had a huge night on defense for the Dragons with 14 solo tackles and 8 assists with 3 sacks in addition to recovering a fumble for a touchdown. Jayden Yang also had a big night on defense with 8 solo tackles and 8 assists.
