The Jefferson Dragons handed Coach Travis Noland a present last week in the form of his 200th career win by rolling over St. Pius X 42-0.
The Dragons, 3-0, are now preparing to face Noland’s former school, Oconee County, at home this week.
The Dragons are currently ranked #4 in the 5A division in the state.
Last week, Jefferson dominated St. Pius X from the start by scoring 14 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second quarter.
The Dragons got another stellar performance from junior quarterback Gavin Markey who completed 10 of 14 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. His top receiver against St. Pius X was Rodney Hinton who had 98 yards on four receptions and one touchdown. Markey also threw touchdown passes to Zay Minish and Christopher Law.
On the ground, the Dragons were again led by senior Sammy Brown who had 13 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Mickell Pittman had 12 carries for 66 yards while backup QB junior Forest Ross had 29 yards on five carries and one TD.
On defense, the Dragons were led by Brown who had five solo and four assists on tackles followed by Rett Hemphill who had four solo and three assists. Junior Kelan Butler also had a sack for a five-yard loss.
After the first three games, Markey has completed 24 passes in 45 attempts (53.3%) with Hinton having 138 yards receiving.
Brown has totaled 303 yards on 43 carries and 8 touchdowns so far this season.
