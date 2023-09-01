The Jefferson High School Dragons softball team defeated Winder-Barrow 12-6 in play on Aug. 31.
The Dragons are now 9-1 overall and 5-0 in region play.
After the Labor Day break, the team will face Flowery Branch at home on Sept. 6, Eastside away on Sept. 7, followed by Heritage and Clark Central the next week.
