After a week off to rest, the Jefferson Dragons (4-0) will begin region play Friday night when they host Clarke Central (3-1).
The Dragons are ranked 4th in Class 5A in the state. Clarke Central is ranked 10th.
Through their first four games, the Dragons have outscored opponents 150-45.
Among the team's leaders has been multi-talented Sammy Brown who's on the leaderboard in the state rankings for total points with 72 (#8); total touchdowns with 12 (#8); and punt average with 53.4 yds. (#1 in the state and #3 in the nation).
Dragon Skyler Zimmerman is ranked #18 in the state for sacks with 5.
Kicker Taylor McCall is also on the leaderboard list at #21 for PATs made with 19 and #9 for kickoff yards with 1,414.
