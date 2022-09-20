The East Jackson Eagles defeated the Franklin County Lions, 35-17, last Friday night (Sep 16) for their first-ever win on brand new turf.

The Lions ended the first quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run by their quarterback, Dee Oliver, while East Jackson stayed off the board.

Annika Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and an intern at Mainstream News. 

