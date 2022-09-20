The East Jackson Eagles defeated the Franklin County Lions, 35-17, last Friday night (Sep 16) for their first-ever win on brand new turf.
The Lions ended the first quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run by their quarterback, Dee Oliver, while East Jackson stayed off the board.
However, the offense picked up for the Eagles in the second, despite a combined five penalties for significant loss of yardage. Gary Maddox III continued to show off after last week's stellar performance, with a three-yard touchdown run to tie the ball game with 7:02 left in the half.
However, the end of the quarter was not as pretty for East Jackson. After another penalty sent the Eagles back to the one-yard line, the Lions recovered a fumble in the endzone to make the score 14-7 at the end of two.
Franklin County was, once again, first to score in the second half, on a 25-yard field goal, making the score 17-7 with 6:22 left in the third quarter.
This was the last time the Lions put any points on the board as the Eagles' defense began to make crucial stops.
Quay Hill had his first of three touchdowns on a 57-yard touchdown carry, which brought some energy back into the stadium. Hill followed up with a four-yard touchdown run to kick off the fourth quarter, giving East Jackson the lead for the first time in the ball game.
A big fourth-down stop for the Eagles allowed the game to stay 21-17 until less than four minutes remained in the game.
Freshman quarterback, Drew Richardson, threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Maddox with 3:58 left to play, and the ball kept rolling for East Jackson. A fumble recovery put East Jackson in position to score once more when Hill had his final touchdown run of the game on a 28-yard carry.
Richardson secured his second consecutive win as starting quarterback as the Eagles prepare for region play in two weeks.
This Friday, the Eagles take on the Johnson Knights in the second game of their homestand.
Annika Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and an intern at Mainstream News.
