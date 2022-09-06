The East Jackson Eagles gained their first season win against the West Hall Spartans last Friday night (Sep 3). Freshman, Drew Richardson, won his first game as QB1, alongside showstopper, Gary Maddox III, who had two touchdowns, 178 yards, eight tackles, and three tackles for loss.

Maddox made his skillset known immediately, running the ball down the field to put the Eagles in scoring position at the end of the first quarter. With no time left on the clock, Maddox had his first touchdown carry for two yards, putting East Jackson up 6-0.

