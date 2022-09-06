The East Jackson Eagles gained their first season win against the West Hall Spartans last Friday night (Sep 3). Freshman, Drew Richardson, won his first game as QB1, alongside showstopper, Gary Maddox III, who had two touchdowns, 178 yards, eight tackles, and three tackles for loss.
Maddox made his skillset known immediately, running the ball down the field to put the Eagles in scoring position at the end of the first quarter. With no time left on the clock, Maddox had his first touchdown carry for two yards, putting East Jackson up 6-0.
The Eagles defense also came ready to play. After keeping West Hall scoreless in the first quarter, Zack Henry came up with a big sack in the second to keep the Spartans from furthering the ball down the field.
With 1:13 left in the second quarter, Maddox made another big carry for 40 yards. 51 seconds later, Maddox made his second touchdown carry of the night for four yards. East Jackson attempted a successful two-point conversion, completed to Dekan Williams, to put the Eagles up 14-0 going into halftime.
While the third quarter was scoreless for both teams, the fourth quarter proved fruitful for East Jackson.
A turnover on downs gave East Jackson the ball with 9:39 to go in the game at their own 29 yard line. This defensive stop led to East Jackson’s third touchdown carry of the night for 29 yards by Jazeil Lester. With less than nine minutes to go, the Eagles were up 20-0.
East Jackson finished off the night with one last touchdown run by Quay Hill for 11 yards.
The Eagle fans screamed with excitement as East Jackson walked off the field victorious for the first time this season.
East Jackson plays again on September 16th at home against Franklin County.
