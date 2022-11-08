The East Jackson Eagles fell to the Athens Academy Spartans 34-7 last Friday night (Nov 4).
While the entire first quarter remained scoreless for both teams, the Spartans offense began to pick up in the second. A five-yard rushing touchdown put Athens Academy ahead early with 11:12 still remaining in the half. Despite the Eagles’ aggressive defense, the Spartans scored again on a 4-yard drive with less than three minutes left in the second quarter. The point after was unsuccessful, hitting the left of the upright and bouncing back out, but the Spartans were still up 13-0 as both teams headed to their locker rooms for the half.
The third quarter also came up empty for both the Eagles and the Spartans, but the start of the fourth resulted in another Spartans touchdown. Athens Academy completed a successful two-point conversion to bring their lead to 21-0.
The Eagles finally made it to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown reception from quarterback, Drew Richardson, to Randy Smith. Unfortunately, this was all of a comeback the Eagles could muster.
The Spartans finished strong with a 70-yard touchdown pass followed by a five-yard rushing touchdown, bringing the final score to 34-7.
Join the Eagles as they travel to Rockmart this Friday to play their first playoff game in 13 years.
Annika Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and an intern at Mainstreet News.
