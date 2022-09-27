The East Jackson Eagles defeated the Johnson Knights 45-0, last Friday night (Sep 23).

The Eagles offense was off to an immediate start when freshman quarterback, Drew Richardson, ran a 25-yard touchdown in the first four minutes of the game. This was quickly followed by 4-yard touchdown run for Gary Maddox III. Richardson continued to make an impact in the first on a 15-yard touchdown run to put East Jackson up 21-0 going into the second quarter.

Annika Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and an intern at Mainstream News. 

