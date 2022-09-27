The East Jackson Eagles defeated the Johnson Knights 45-0, last Friday night (Sep 23).
The Eagles offense was off to an immediate start when freshman quarterback, Drew Richardson, ran a 25-yard touchdown in the first four minutes of the game. This was quickly followed by 4-yard touchdown run for Gary Maddox III. Richardson continued to make an impact in the first on a 15-yard touchdown run to put East Jackson up 21-0 going into the second quarter.
The Eagles offense continued into the second quarter when Talon Jackson scored on a five-yard touchdown run with 10:12 left in the first half. Jazeil Lester continued the offensive domination on a14-yard touchdown carry, making the score 35-0.
East Jackson’s offense weren’t the only ones who showed up to play, however, Aaron Blackman, Dekan Williams, and Tyquese Gresham are just a few of the boys who made important defensive stops for the Eagles in the first half.
Kicker, Johnny Benetiz, ended the half on a 40-yard field goal that hit the bottom of the upright and bounced in to make the score 38-0 entering halftime.
The only score in the third quarter came from freshman, Kole Smith, on a one-yard rushing touchdown.
The fourth quarter was scoreless for both teams, but the Eagles didn’t need any more points to ensure the blowout.
This Thursday night, the Eagles take on the Banks County Leopards at home for their homecoming game.
Annika Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and an intern at Mainstream News.
