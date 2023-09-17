The EJCHS softball team hopes to get back on track this week when they host Cedar Shoals on Wednesday, travel to Banks County on Thursday and then make another away game at Union County on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The Lady Eagles were to have played Gainesville on Monday of this week (score unavailable as of deadline.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.