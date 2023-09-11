The East Jackson Eagles hope to continue their winning streak this week when they face Franklin County away.
The Eagles (3-0) were off last week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The East Jackson Eagles hope to continue their winning streak this week when they face Franklin County away.
The Eagles (3-0) were off last week.
The Eagles have been led this season by sophomore quarterback Drew Richardson who has 464 yards passing on 39 completions and three touchdowns. Richardsons completion rate after three games is 71%.
In rushing, the Eagles have been led by junior Quay Hill with 220 yards on 60 carries, Richardson with 145 yards on 28 carries and Jazeil Lester with 101 yards on 11 carries.
Among receivers, the Eagle leaders are sophomore Braxton Goolsby with 181 yards on 15 receptions and senior Talan Jackson with 150 yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns.
On defense, the Eagles have been led by Corbin Gillespie with 26 tackles (14 solo), Aaronn Blackmon with 23 tackles (18 solo) and Tyquese Gresham with 22 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.