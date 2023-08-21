The East Jackson Comprehensive High School softball team is off to a 4-3 start on its 2023 season.
The Lady Eagles defeated Discovery High School 17-0 on Aug. 17. EJCHS scored 10 runs in the first inning and closed out the three-inning game with a six-run third inning.
