East Jackson used an efficient passing attack from sophomore quarterback Drew Richardson, an aggressive rushing attack from junior Quay Hill and a stingy defense to blow past Franklin County 53-10 on Friday night.
East Jackson improved to 4-0 on the season, only the second such start in school-history. The Eagles were 4-0 in 2009.
East Jackson will visit Johnson (1-3) Friday night, the final non-region game of the season for the Eagles. East Jackson opens region play on Sept. 29 at Banks County, which is currently undefeated.
Richardson completed 12 of 18 passes for 227 yards with three touchdowns in Friday's win. Two of the touchdowns went to fellow sophomore Branturan Callahan while senior Talan Jackson hauled in the other score. Sophomore Braxton Goolsby had four catches for a team-high 116 yards.
Hill led East Jackson with 154 yards rushing on 20 carries, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. He also scored three rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Jamarion Parks added a rushing touchdown, as well.
East Jackson is averaging 37.7 points per game this season, and is allowing just 9.5 points per game, a stingy defensive attack that has bothered opposing offensive units.
The East Jackson defense was again a problem for Franklin County. The Eagles held the Lions to just 162 yards of offense, including just 55 yards passing. Nate Heiss forced an interception for the Eagles' defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.