The East Jackson Eagles improved to 3-0 for the third time in program history — and the first time since 2019 — with a massive 42-7 victory over West Hall Sept.1.
The Eagles are idle this week and will visit Franklin County on Sept. 15, their first road contest of the season.
Against West Hall, sophomore quarterback Drew Richardson completed 21 of 25 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns in the victory. Richardson also rushed for 55 yards and a TD.
Fellow sophomore Braxton Goolsby hauled in 10 catches for 154 yards to lead the Eagles, while senior Talan Jackson caught six passes for 108 yards and a score. Senior Nate Heiss also caught a touchdown.
On the ground, junior Quay Hill scored two touchdowns, while junior Jazeil Lester added a touchdown.
West Hall scored the first touchdown of the game, taking a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
East Jackson then scored 42 unanswered points, including 14 in the second quarter and 21 in the third quarter.
