East Jackson volleyball had an eventful week full of multiple wins against Stephens County, Cedar Shoals, and Habersham Central.
East Jackson will face Loganville and Oconee County at Oconee County on Tuesday, Aug. 29. They will end the week at home against Lakeview Academy and North Hall on Thursday.
On Aug. 22nd, the Lady Eagles traveled to Cedar Shoals and dominated the Lady Jags with a score of 25-3 in both matches. However, the Lady Eagles would fall to Hart County for the second time this season with ending scores at 16-25 and 13-25.
On Aug. 24th, the Lady Eagles traveled to Mr. Airy to face Habersham Central. There they would find redemption over Habersham and lock in a 2-1 win. Junior Emily Lampe spotlighted her teammate Logan Beck, “She was very consistent with picking up the hard hits coming from the other team and keeping our energy up when we were down.”
After the win head coach Candance Crenshaw shared, “This was the best game we have played all season. The team was focused and played scrappy, getting to most every ball.”
The Lady Eagles were also victorious over Stephens County with scores of 25-17 and 25-20. “It was a tougher match than the score shows,” said Crenshaw.
East Jackson begins region play with a match against Banks County on Thursday, Sept. 7.
