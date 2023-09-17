East Jackson's volleyball team claimed three straight victories to close out the past week.
The Lady Eagles secured 2-0 victories over Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, Banks County and Franklin County to improve their overall record to 13-9 on the season.
