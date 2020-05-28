Prep sports in the state are a step closer to returning to action, and it’s a welcomed step for the county’s fall sports coaches whose seasons would start in a few months should high school athletics follow a traditional timeline this year.
The Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees, during a May 21 video conference, proposed allowing voluntary conditioning to begin June 8. High school sports in the state have been shut down since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Obviously, this has been an unusual set of circumstances for everybody,” Commerce football coach Michael Brown said. “But I think everybody is ready to at least get the process rolling of getting back into a sense of normalcy.”
While the move doesn’t guarantee a fall sports season, the announcement was received as an encouraging sign.
Jefferson softball coach Kacie Bostwick said “any news was good news at this point.”
“Now that we’ve had so much time off, it’s good to get our kids acclimated back to being active,” Bostwick said. “I’m not super bothered by the fact that it’s just conditioning right now.”
RETURN COMES WITH RESTRICTIONS
The GHSA outlined a number of restrictions in allowing conditioning to return, which include:
•Workouts are limited to groups of 20 athletes per sport.
•No equipment or balls will be allowed.
•Groups must consist of the same athletes and coaches per session.
•Athletes cannot use locker rooms or shower facilities.
•Weight equipment should be cleaned before workout sessions and sanitized between use by each athlete.
Schools may be more restrictive than the GHSA guidelines if desired, but not less.
The GHSA also recommends that coaches and athletes be screened before each workout with use of a monitoring form. The form asks if athletes or coaches have experienced COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, recent loss of taste of smell or a temperature exceeding 100.3 degrees. It also asks if a player or coach has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
Additionally, there’s a questionnaire for players to answer before being allowed to work out. It asks athletes if they’ve had a fever in the last week, been diagnosed with COVID-19, been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or traveled to a COVID-19 hotspot.
Brown said he thought the restrictions and recommendations “were very fair.”
“It looked like the GHSA had done their homework,” he said. “They were very similar to what the NFSHS (National Federation of State High Schools) had put out a while back. So, they’re relying on experts, and it looks like they did a really good job of putting together the limitations and the recommendations and restrictions.”
EASING BACK IN
Fall sports coaches won’t look to rush the strength and conditioning process as some athletes have gone over two months without cardio or weight training.
“For us from a safety stand point, I think the conditioning right now is the most important thing because not all the athletes have been able to get out and go to the weight room like they did on a daily basis,” Jackson County volleyball coach Ron Fowler said.
Fowler noted that Jackson County’s weight room will likely be in high demand with just about every team wanting to lift following a long break. While that might reduce the amount of time his volleyball team will be in there, Fowler is happy to make it work.
“Whatever we have to do, we’ll make those accommodations just to get back and to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Fowler said.
For Fowler as a recently-hired coach — he previously coached at Jackson County from 2016-2017 before deciding to return — the GHSA’s decision was particularly good news. It gave him a clearer picture of what the summer might look like with this new team.
“Just having a time frame right now of getting back to work and not being up in the air … I’m really excited about the steps being in the right direction for us,” said Fowler, who spent the past two seasons at Colquitt County.
At Commerce, Brown said the quarantine hit as his football team was making big strides in the weight room. And while some of his players have had access to weights and could continue their workout regimens, others haven’t had weights available for two months.
“You kind of have to work from the lowest common denominator,” Brown said. “There will certainly be some kids that have done nothing during this time.”
But Brown said several organizations have released recommendations regarding best practices for easing back into strength and conditioning.
“Basically, you start off Week 1 at about 50 percent of what you normally would be doing,” he said.
Bostwick said she believes her Jefferson softball players were doing what they could to stay in shape during the shutdown, so she doesn’t feel her team will be forced to totally reset when players return. She said the team even adopted a slogan during the quarantine to encourage the players to stay active.
“‘Work while we wait,’” Bostwick said. “That was our saying over the quarantine, so I hope that’s what they did.”
As fall sports enter this conditioning phase, cross country programs are arguably in the best position since they’ll essentially return to normal practices, albeit with a few restrictions.
“I’ve talked to some of my other friends at other school systems, and I think cross county is probably the easiest of all the sports to fit in to coming back because that (running) is what we do,” said East Jackson cross country coach Tomy Sitton.
Sitton said still he’s figuring out the logistics of splitting up his workouts (the program from middle to high school has 65-70 runners) in accordance with the 20-athlete limit, but said he's encouraged by the GHSA's recent announcement.
RESPONDING TO THE CIRCUMSTANCES
While the GHSA announcement was a step forward, teams still don’t know when they’ll resume normal practices, and conditioning sessions are restrictive.
But Bostwick said she wants her team to use these unusual circumstances as motivational fuel.
“This is an uncontrollable; it’s adversity and it’s about how you’re going to respond to it,” Bostwick said.
Brown is preaching a similar message to his Commerce football team. He’s told them, “Let’s use this.’”
“In every circumstance of adversity, there’s obviously a danger, but there’s also an opportunity,” Brown said. “This is an opportunity for us to come back hungry, to come back humble and to come back even more committed to each other and to this program.”
