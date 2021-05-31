The Commerce father-son duo of Jeremy Hancock and Cooper Hancock both won on the same day in Atlanta Dragway racing action over the weekend.
Jeremy won in the Super Pro division, while Cooper took the top spot in the Junior Dragster class on Saturday (May 29).
Jeremy earned his second win of the 2021 Atlanta Dragway season — the track’s final season — driving his 2013 Undercover Dragster to a victory over Bowman’s Travis Bryant (2008 Mullis Dragster) in the finals.
The older Hanock dialed in a 4.49 and ran a 4.500 ET at 153.33 mph with a 0.026 reaction. Bryant dialed in on a 4.95 and ran a dead-on 4.951 ET at 138.13 mph, but he had a red-light start with a -0.004 reaction.
Jeremy did not face anyone in the semifinals before facing in the finals.
Cooper — an 11-year-old multi-time track champion — also claimed his second win of the season, driving his 2012 half-scale Jr. Dragster to a victory over Malachi Edwards, an 11-year-old from Maysville, who drove a 2010 Mike Brothers Cooper.
In the final, Cooper dialed in a 8.93 and ran a 8.951 ET at 69.54 mph with a 0.017 reaction. Edwards dialed in a 9.02 and ran a break-out 8.976 ET at 72.18 mph with a 0.106 reaction.
The younger Hancock beat 11-year-old Leonardo Rodreguez (2009 Motivational Jr.), of Gainesville, in the semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship race.
The Hancock family has won five races so far during Atlanta Dragway’s finale with Jeremy’s father, Mark, claiming a victory this earlier this year in the Super Pro division on March 27.
SUPER PRO
Saturday’s Super Pro racing action also included Jefferson’s Ryan Blanton. Driving his 2010 Undercover Dragster, Blanton lost in the semifinals to Bryant, who later lost to Hancock in the finals.
PRO
Commerce’s Tim Polnaszek, driving his 1984 Mustang, finished as runner-up in the Pro division to Gainesville’s Craig Hornyai (1979 Chevy), who claimed his first win. Polnaszek defeated McDonough’s Robby Nelson (1992 S-10) in the semifinals.
SUPER PRO BIKE AND STREET ET BIKE
Maysville’s Eric Browning, in his 2000 Suzuki, competed in the semifinals of the Super Pro Bike division, falling to eventual first-place finisher Tim Sutton (1983 Suzuki). He also raced in the semifinals of the Street ET Bike class, losing to Ken Ford (2006 Hayabusa), who went on to win in the finals.
5-9-YEAR-OLD JR. DRAGSTER
Maysville’s Emma Lynn Edwards, 7, finished as runner-up in the 5-9-year-old Jr. Dragster division to McDonough 8-year-old Jason Johnson Jr. Edwards defeated Winder 9-year-old Corey Reed (2005 Mike Mos Jr. Dragster) in the semifinals.
Here are other recent results for local drivers at Atlanta Dragway:
MAY 15
SUPER PRO
Commerce’s Bailey Dunn, driving a 2000 Undercover, took the top spot in the Super Pro division with a finals win over Homer’s Matthew Wilson (1968 Chevy II). The victory marked Dunn’s first win of the season. Dunn defeated Gainesville’s Ryan Clay (1995 S&W Dragster) in the semifinals.
SPORTSMAN
Commerce’s Stephen Frazier, in his 1980 Trans Am, competed in the semifinals of the Sportsman division, losing to Gainesville’s Sid Hopper (1985 Blazer).
SUPER PRO BIKE
Maysville’s Eric Browning, driving his 1999 Suzuki, finished as runner-up to Clermont’s Tim Sutton (1989 Suzuki) in the Super Pro Bike finals. Browning did not race anyone in the semifinals.
5-9-YEAR-OLD JR DRAGSTER
Driving his 2010 Motivational Dragster, Commerce’s Zakary Case, 8, picked up his first win in his new car. Case defeated Winder 9-year-old Corey Reed (2005 Mike Bos Jr. Dragster), in the finals of the 5-9-year-old Jr. Dragster class. Case defeated 6-year-old Kate Ward (1999 Splitzer Jr. Dragster) of Anderson, S.C. in the semifinals to advance to the finals.
10-12-YEAR-OLD JR DRAGSTER
Commerce’s Cooper Hancock, 11, earned his first win of the year, driving to a victory in his 2012 half-scale Jr. Dragster over 11-year Homer racer Shawn Wilson (2007 Motivational Jr. Dragster) in the 10-12-year-old Jr. Dragster finals. Hancock did not race anyone in the semifinals.
MARCH 27
SUPER PRO
In an all-Commerce Super Pro final, Mark Hancock, in his 2005 Undercover Dragster, defeated Susan Spikes, in her 2001 Undercover Dragster, to earn his first win of the season. Hancock beat Gainesville’s Ryan Clay (1995 S&W Dragster) in the semifinals. Spikes did not face anyone in the semifinals.
PRO
Jefferson’s Steve Wagner drove his 1971 Duster — built and prepared by his late brother Jeff — to a victory over McDonough’s Robby Nelson (1992 S-10) in the Pro division finals. Wagner dedicated the victory to the memory of his brother. Wagner advanced to the finals with a semifinal victory over Eastanolle’s Luke Thomas (1963 Chevy II).
10-12-YEAR-OLD JR. DRAGSTER
Commerce’s Cooper Hancock, 11, fell to 12-year-old Joshua Godge (2017 Jr. Hercules) of McDonough in the 10-12-year-old Jr. Dragster finals.
Hancock, driving his 2012 half-scale Jr. Dragster, reached the finals with a semifinals victory over Temple’s Josiah Varner, 11.
MARCH 20
SUPER PRO
Commerce’s Jeremy Hancock claimed his first victory of the dragway season, driving his 2019 M&M Dragster to a victory over Social Circle’s Joe Goddard (2002 Undercover Dragster). Hancock did not face an opponent in the semifinals.
PRO
Commerce’s Eric Lewis, in his 1984 Mustang, lost to Greenwood, S.C.’s Greg Allen (1980 Camaro) in the Pro finals. Lewis beat Lavonia’s Lonnie Cochran (1982 S-10) in the semifinals.
5-9-YEAR-OLD JR. DRAGSTER
Braselton 10-year-old Aaron Kennedy, driving his 2015 Mike Bos Jr. Dragster, finished as runner-up to 9-year-old Victoria Beaner (2019 Mike Bos Jr. Dragster) of LaBelle, Fla. in the 5-9-year-old Jr. Dragster division.
10-12-YEAR-OLD JR. DRAGSTER
Driving his 2012 half-scale Jr. Dragster, Commerce 11-year-old Cooper Hancock lost in the semifinals Joshiah Varner (Temple, 2000 ECP Jr. Dragster) in the 10-12-year-old Jr. Dragster division. Varner went on to win in the finals.
