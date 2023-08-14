The Jackson County High School Panthers are looking to keep their winning ways going when they open the season Friday night against Dawson County.
The Panthers are coming off of a 12-3 scrimmage game win against East Jackson High School last week.
For its part, EJCHS will have its opener Friday night at home against Oglethorpe County.
