Though the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) still plans to start the football season on Sept. 4, all preseason scrimmages have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Robin Hines, executive director of the GHSA, made the announcement Thursday (Aug. 6) afternoon.
Additionally, the GHSA has moved competitive cheerleading to the winter sports season with the first date for meets set for Nov. 21. The state championships will be held Feb. 26-27.
One-act play will be shifted to the spring.
The announcement comes a day after the GHSA met with its sports medicine advisory committee and five days after Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia's Department of Public Health commissioner, expressed concerns about the risk of COVID-19 spread through close-contact sports like football and competition cheerleading.
The GHSA's announcement means a number of scrimmages lined up by local teams will fall by the wayside.
The Commerce football team was slated to scrimmage at Apalachee on Aug. 28; East Jackson was to scrimmage at Apalachee (Aug. 21) and at Oglethorpe County (Aug. 28), Jackson County was to scrimmage at home against Winder-Barrow (Aug. 21) and Cherokee Bluff (Aug. 28); and Jefferson had home scrimmages against Forsyth Central (Aug. 21) and perennial power Buford (Aug. 27).
No changes were announced for softball, volleyball or cross country. Softball is slated to start today (Aug. 6), while volleyball begins this week and cross country later this month.
