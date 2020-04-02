In what was a mere formality in the wake of Gov. Brian Kemp cancelling schools for the remainder of the year, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has cancelled the rest of its spring sports schedule.
Spring sports had been on hiatus since mid-March due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robin Hines, GHSA executive director, made the announcement Thursday (April 2) afternoon.
“Given the announcement yesterday (April 1) by Governor Kemp, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that all GHSA activities and sports are cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year,” Hines said in a statement posted on the GHSA’s website. “I especially want to commend the graduating seniors who have not only missed most of the spring season but prom, senior nights, awards ceremonies, possibly graduation and spent the last few months away from their friends and classmates.
“Our seniors have a great deal to be proud of and while this is not the way any of us wanted it to end, I want to thank them for a job well done.”
Hines, in his statement, mentioned receiving questions about granting a fifth year of eligibility for seniors unable to complete their final seasons. But he said that will not happen.
“There have been quite a few requests for the GHSA to allow a fifth year of eligibility to students due to this crisis,” Hines said. “There are no plans to grant an additional year. As sad and disappointing as this spring has been, there is a backward trickle effect and there are many unintended consequences associated with waiving this by-law. GHSA activities and sports are education-based and exist as an extension of the classroom. The culmination of all activities of a student is to lead to graduation and this will have taken place for our seniors. This is not the situation any of us would like to be in but the 8-semester rule will remain in effect.”
Hines said concern now turns to summer practices and the fall athletic season. There is no indication now as to when summer practices could begin.
“As I stated in the newsletter earlier this week, I am concerned about the summer as well as the fall,” he said. “I am hoping for the best but there is no information available that would allow for any decision regarding when practices and workouts will be allowed. There are no GHSA activities or practices allowed until further notice.
“Again, this is not what anyone hoped for and I appreciate your continued support during this difficult time.”
