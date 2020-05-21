The Georgia High School Association has proposed a June 8 restart date for athletics after the organization’s board of trustees discussed the matter on Thursday via video conference.
Teams will be allowed to begin voluntary conditioning on that day. The board was originally presented with a June 1 return date, but moved it to June 8 after concerns where discussed.
The return does come with restrictions, which include:
•Conditioning is limited to groups of 20 athletes per sport.
•No equipment or balls will be allowed.
•Athletes cannot use locker rooms or shower facilities.
The GHSA also recommends that coaches and athletes be screened before returning for conditioning.
Athletics in the state have been shut down since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The GHSA officially cancelled the spring sports schedule on April 2 and haven't allowed any activities or practices for any sport since then.
